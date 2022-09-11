Punjab: Special lecture on scholarship schemes for govt schools on Sept 13

The Punjab School Education Department will conduct a special lecture on September 13 to provide information about the scholarship schemes that are available for students studying in government schools.

An official spokesperson of the department said that this lecture will be held from 11 am to 11.40 am through Edusat system and all the school heads and principals of the state have already been issued instructions to attend it.

The heads of the schools wherein the Edusat system is not in order have been asked to visit nearby schools to attend the lecture, the spokesperson said, adding that the purpose of the lecture is to give maximum benefit of scholarship schemes to school students.