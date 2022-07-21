scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, July 21, 2022

Punjab Speaker announces panel to clean Buddha Nullah

Inspecting various points along Buddha Nullah in Walipur, Gaunspur and other villages, PUnjab Vidhan Sabha Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan said that pollution in any form was a crime against humanity and the guilty would not be spared at any cost.

By: Express News Service | Ludhiana |
July 21, 2022 12:50:05 pm
buddha nallah, ludhiana news, punjab news, punjab latest news, indian express newsDecades ago, the Buddha Nullah was known as Buddha Dariya when it cleared crystal clear water but it turned into a 'nullah' as Ludhiana's domestic and industrial waste started getting dumped into it. (Express File Photo)

Punjab Vidhan Sabha Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan Wednesday announced the constitution of a legislative committee for the cleaning of polluted stream Buddha Nullah.

The highly polluted stream passes through Ludhiana city on a stretch of 14 km, carrying the city’s domestic and industrial waste, before merging with Sutlej river at Walipur village in Dakha constituency.

Announcing that Buddha Nullah rejuvenation project will be completed in mission mode, Sandhwan, who was in Ludhiana on Wednesday, said that a committee of Legislative Assembly had been constituted to convert Budha Nullah into a clean ‘Buddha Dariya’ besides ensuring strictest action against those discharging pollutants into the water body.

Decades ago, the Buddha Nullah was known as Buddha Dariya when it cleared crystal clear water but it turned into a ‘nullah’ as Ludhiana’s domestic and industrial waste started getting dumped into it. Sandhwan said that it would be restored to its old glory.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Zubair bail order: Again, Supreme Court draws the red line on misuse of p...Premium
Zubair bail order: Again, Supreme Court draws the red line on misuse of p...
Explained: MSP and govt panel’s taskPremium
Explained: MSP and govt panel’s task
Walter Andersen writes: How Narendra Modi reshaped the BJPPremium
Walter Andersen writes: How Narendra Modi reshaped the BJP
From Madras HC comments on mangalsutra to a survey in Karnataka, a troubl...Premium
From Madras HC comments on mangalsutra to a survey in Karnataka, a troubl...

The seven-member committee, headed by Ludhiana East MLA Daljeet Singh Grewal, would also have a mandate to ensure cleaning of Ghaggar river, said Sandhwan. MLAs Madan Lal Bagga, Gurpreet Singh Banawali, Birinder Goyal, Kulwant Singh Sidhu, Manpreet Singh Ayali and Sandeep Jakhar will be the members of the committee.

Inspecting various points along Buddha Nullah in Walipur, Gaunspur and other villages, Sandhwan said that pollution in any form was a crime against humanity and the guilty would not be spared at any cost. He said that the environment was one of the foremost priorities of the AAP-led Punjab government. Every possible step will be initiated to clean the water bodies across the state besides safeguarding the precious natural resources, he said.

The Speaker said that the committee would closely examine the situation of Buddha Nullah and Ghaggar river, review functioning and installation of sewage treatment plants (STPs) and other projects followed by submission of a detailed report to the government with its recommendations to rejuvenate both water bodies. He said that exemplary punishment would also be ensured against the culprits of the environment.

Sandhwan also ordered the Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) to identify the industries releasing heavy metals into Buddha Dariya and submit a report to him within a month. Further, he also announced an environmental study by PGIMER at Gaunspur village to analyse the impact of polluted water on the health of people, agriculture and cattle.

He also called for making rejuvenation of Buddha Dariya and Ghaggar river a mass movement and said suggestions being received from various sections of society in cleaning both water streams would be carefully studied. The officials from various departments briefed him about the ongoing Rs 650 crore Buddha Nullah rejuvenation project.

Special offer For your UPSC prep, a special sale on our ePaper. Do not miss out!

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Ludhiana News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Cong protests ED's questioning of Sonia; BJP says 'law equal for all'
In Parliament today

Cong protests ED's questioning of Sonia; BJP says 'law equal for all'

Madras HC comments on mangalsutra to survey in K'taka, a troubling view of women emerges
Opinion

Madras HC comments on mangalsutra to survey in K'taka, a troubling view of women emerges

Premium
PM Modi best administrator, India marching ahead in all fields: CIC

PM Modi best administrator, India marching ahead in all fields: CIC

Ranil Wickremesinghe takes oath as Lanka's new president

Ranil Wickremesinghe takes oath as Lanka's new president

Highly-radicalised man propagating 'jihad' against India arrested from Bihar: NIA

Highly-radicalised man propagating 'jihad' against India arrested from Bihar: NIA

Vijay pelvic-thrusts his way to glory, faces cackling Mike Tyson
Liger trailer

Vijay pelvic-thrusts his way to glory, faces cackling Mike Tyson

Dinesh Khatik, who rose from RSS, BJP ranks, eyed 'larger role'
UP MoS quits

Dinesh Khatik, who rose from RSS, BJP ranks, eyed 'larger role'

Premium
Person who hasn't physically attended classes can't be called engineer: HC

Person who hasn't physically attended classes can't be called engineer: HC

AR shouldn’t feel like it’s slapped onto a game experience: Niantic

AR shouldn’t feel like it’s slapped onto a game experience: Niantic

Can you guess how much Hollywood's biggest stars earn?

Can you guess how much Hollywood's biggest stars earn?

Marathi votes split, Sena eyes north Indian support before BMC test

Marathi votes split, Sena eyes north Indian support before BMC test

Premium
MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication
SPONSORED

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 21: Latest News
Advertisement