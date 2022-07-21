Punjab Speaker announces panel to clean Buddha Nullah

Punjab Vidhan Sabha Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan Wednesday announced the constitution of a legislative committee for the cleaning of polluted stream Buddha Nullah.

The highly polluted stream passes through Ludhiana city on a stretch of 14 km, carrying the city’s domestic and industrial waste, before merging with Sutlej river at Walipur village in Dakha constituency.

Announcing that Buddha Nullah rejuvenation project will be completed in mission mode, Sandhwan, who was in Ludhiana on Wednesday, said that a committee of Legislative Assembly had been constituted to convert Budha Nullah into a clean ‘Buddha Dariya’ besides ensuring strictest action against those discharging pollutants into the water body.

Decades ago, the Buddha Nullah was known as Buddha Dariya when it cleared crystal clear water but it turned into a ‘nullah’ as Ludhiana’s domestic and industrial waste started getting dumped into it. Sandhwan said that it would be restored to its old glory.

The seven-member committee, headed by Ludhiana East MLA Daljeet Singh Grewal, would also have a mandate to ensure cleaning of Ghaggar river, said Sandhwan. MLAs Madan Lal Bagga, Gurpreet Singh Banawali, Birinder Goyal, Kulwant Singh Sidhu, Manpreet Singh Ayali and Sandeep Jakhar will be the members of the committee.

Inspecting various points along Buddha Nullah in Walipur, Gaunspur and other villages, Sandhwan said that pollution in any form was a crime against humanity and the guilty would not be spared at any cost. He said that the environment was one of the foremost priorities of the AAP-led Punjab government. Every possible step will be initiated to clean the water bodies across the state besides safeguarding the precious natural resources, he said.

The Speaker said that the committee would closely examine the situation of Buddha Nullah and Ghaggar river, review functioning and installation of sewage treatment plants (STPs) and other projects followed by submission of a detailed report to the government with its recommendations to rejuvenate both water bodies. He said that exemplary punishment would also be ensured against the culprits of the environment.

Sandhwan also ordered the Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) to identify the industries releasing heavy metals into Buddha Dariya and submit a report to him within a month. Further, he also announced an environmental study by PGIMER at Gaunspur village to analyse the impact of polluted water on the health of people, agriculture and cattle.

He also called for making rejuvenation of Buddha Dariya and Ghaggar river a mass movement and said suggestions being received from various sections of society in cleaning both water streams would be carefully studied. The officials from various departments briefed him about the ongoing Rs 650 crore Buddha Nullah rejuvenation project.