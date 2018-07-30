Punjab: Sold drugs for son’s heart surgery, woman tells STF

The Ludhiana unit of Special Task Force (STF), formed to eradicate drugs in Punjab, arrested an alleged woman drug peddler on Sunday and recovered 90 gm of heroin from her.

Ruby Bajaj, 32, a resident of Ashok Nagar in Salem Tabri area of Ludhiana, was arrested at a police checkpoint in New Ashok Nagar area, said sub-inspector Harbans Singh, in-charge, STF Ludhiana, and 90 gm of heroin, worth approximately Rs 45 lakh, was recovered from her.

During interrogation, she said her 10-year-old son had a heart condition and claimed that she and her husband Ashish Bajaj, who drives an autorickshaw, had been selling drugs for the past two years to collect enough money for his surgery.

STF officers said the couple used to get drugs from Delhi and sell it to users in Punjab. Two years ago, her husband was arrested with five gm of heroin, said the police. He is absconding.

