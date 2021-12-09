Singla inaugurates memorial to farmers who died during agitation: ‘Yaadgar-e-shaheedan’

Punjab PWD Minister Vijay Inder Singla inaugurated the Kisan Memorial ‘Yadgar-e-Shaheedaan’ on Wednesday in Sangrur. This memorial has the names engraved on stone of all the farmers and labourers who died during the year-long protest in the national capital against three farm laws. Though farmers have been demanding a space for a memorial near Tikri or Singhu, Punjab has already come up with this memorial.

Singla said, “This is the first of its kind memorial in the country. The ninth Sikh Guru has sacrificed his life for the sake of humanity and following the preachings of Sikh Gurus, the farmers have also laid down their lives against the anti-farmer policies of the Modi government.”

Singla added that every section of Punjab has contributed to this farmers’ protest irrespective of their caste, religion or profession. “We in Punjab have a history of celebrating martyrdom. This memorial is our tribute to those brave souls who sacrificed their lives for the noble cause,” Singla said, while inaugurating the memorial on Wednesday.

Taking pot-shots at RSS, Singla said that communal politics of the saffron outfits has only deepened the divisions within Indian society. “The RSS has only ruptured the secular fabric of India’s pluralistic society. But I am sure that people in Punjab are wise enough to understand their destructive politics and give them a befitting reply for incurring atrocities against Punjab and Punjabi community,” he said.