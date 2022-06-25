Kabaddi player who got weapons from gangster Goldy Brar held

Ludhiana police on Friday arrested a 21-year-old kabaddi player for allegedly supplying illegal weapons to transporter Baldev Chaudhary, an aide of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi who was the mastermind of Sidhu Moosewala murder case.

Police said that kabaddi player Jaskaran Singh alias Karan of Bhadson of Patiala had received three weapons in March this year from gangster Goldy Brar, also an accused in Moosewala murder case and is believed to be in Canada.

Karan told police during interrogation that he had distributed the weapons among three different people — including Baldev Chaudhary following the directions of Brar.

Inspector Beant Juneja, incharge at CIA staff-2 said that the police arrested Karan from Bhadson following the information provided by Chaudhary, who is already in the police custody for thrashing a transporter and possessing illegal weapons.

“Jaskaran Singh alias Karan told police that he was a friend of former student leader Gurlal Brar, who was a cousin of Goldy Brar. He had come in contact with Goldy Brar through Gurlal. After Gurlal Brar’s murder, Goldy Brar was in contact with him on a calling app,”said the Inspector.

“According to Karan, Goldy Brar had asked him to handover a weapon to Chaudhary, who had met him near Sirhind.

He had asked Baldev to follow his car and took him to his house, where he had handed over two weapons to him.

However, Baldev had returned one of the weapons later. The rest of the weapons he had handed over to different people as asked by Goldy Brar, but he does not know them personally,” he added.

The Inspector added that Karan has no criminal record. The police have produced him before the court on Friday. The court remanded the accused two days in police custody for questioning.

Chaudhary was arrested with illegal weapons on June 19. He is a close friend of Bishnoi who would also take care of Bishnoi’s mother and would often take her to Tihar Jail for a meeting her son.