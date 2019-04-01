Punjab: SGPC faces flak over demolition of 175-yr-old gurdwara entrance gate

The SGPC found itself at the centre of a storm Sunday morning after visuals of falling of top dome of over 175 years old entrance gate (Deori) of Darbar Sahib Tarn Taran went viral on social media.

Structure was deliberately demolished ‘without permission’ from SGPC on Saturday night allegedly on the instructions of Jagtar Singh, a religious preacher into business of constructing buildings of gurdwaras for SGPC.

Some locals tried to save the structure, which dates back to Maharaja Ranjit Singh’s era, but the damage was done before police reached to stop the demolition in the middle of the night.

The SGPC has now claimed that the structure was demolished without its permission. However, it has not filed any police complaint against Jagtar Singh and his men.

The body has suspended gurdwara manager Partap Singh for not reacting to situation. In response, Partap Singh claimed that he was receiving phones calls from a political leader to allow the demolition.

The SGPC had passed a resolution to repair the entrance in August 2017. Then it passed resolution to demolish it in July 12, 2018. SGPC general secretary Gurbachan Singh Karmuwala and Jagtar Singh also symbolically started demolition on September 12, 2018. However, SGPC passed another resolution October 18, 2018 saying that the proposal to demolish entrance gate was pending for further discussion.

“Goons kept demolishing the building for two hours. Some youths also got minor injuries as goons attacked them for opposing demolition. No SGPC official come forward to stop it. Police called by Sikh sangat reached on the spot and made goons stop demolition,” said Malkit Singh, who lives near Darbar Sahib.

SGPC secretary Roop Singh said that Baba Jagtar Singh has been barred from all projects of SGPC and this episode is conspiracy against SGPC.

He added, “We have ordered a probe and only then we will take next step. But until now we don’t know if Baba Jagtar Singh had demolished structure or someone else. How can we make complaint until probe is over?”

However, talking to The Indian Express, Partap Singh said, “I have been made scapegoat after the controversy. It was back in 2017 when I had suggested SGPC to repair the entrance gate and a resolution was passed in this regard. Then I was transferred away from the gurdwara. In my absence, SGPC passed a new resolution to demolish structure and Jagtar Singh was assigned duty to reconstruct it. I was transferred back to gurdwara just a month back. My health is not good. I was repeatedly approached by Baba Jagtar Singh’s men to demolish entrance. I was receiving calls from the SGPC secretary-level officials and a powerful political leader to allow Baba Jagtar Singh to demolish the structure. I will give these names to SGPC probe panel if they asked me and dare to take action against that powerful political leader and SGPC official.”

He added: “I was in no position to stop crowd mobilised by Jagtar Singh. I assumed that he had got permission from my senior,” added the suspended manager.

An SGPC official said, “SGPC and Jagtar Singh failed to calculate the kind of backlash they have received after demolishing the entrance gate.”