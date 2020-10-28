Punjab: Senior IAS officer’s devotional song gets 3.25 lakh views on YouTube

Screengrab from the song Main Toh Ratungi Radha Naam

Pursing her passion for singing, a senior Punjab bureaucrat has made her debut in the world of music with a devotional song ‘Main Toh Ratungi Radha Naam’. Within one week, the video has got 3.25 lakh views on You Tube, and received praise from several established singers including the legendary Gurdas Mann.

The song by1997-batch IAS officer Rakhee Gupta Bhandari (47) premiered last week. Apart from singing it, the IAS official has also acted in the devotional video for the song composed by Gaurav Dev and Kartik Dev and arranged by Kamal Kamavat.

Speaking about the song shot in Vrindavan along the banks of Yamuna, Rakhee, who is currently posted as Resident Commissioner of Punjab in New Delhi, said,”I am not a professional singer but I always had a passion for singing and I used to sing songs, bhajans in family gatherings. A number of times, people used to suggest that I get a song recorded and finally my dream came true. During lockdown period, I was busy in my duties related to safe return of NRIs to Punjab and there were many other duties as well. But this was always on my mind. It is a song dedicated to Lord Krishna and we had plans to get it released around Janamshtmi, but I was busy in Covid duties. Finally, it was released in Navratras.”

Legendary singer Gurdas Mann also commented on his Instagram account about the song and said: “Rakheeji aapkey suriley bhajan aur bahatreen adaiygi ne Meerabaiji ke andaaz ki yaad diladi.”

Narendra Chanchal, Sunil Grover, Sidhu Moosewala, Girija Shankar, Shibani Kashyap, B Praak, Ashish Tandon were other celebrities who commented on her video.

Talking about her future plans in singing, she said,”I had no idea that this song will get such an overwhelming response. No doubt, my work is my top priority but surely, I will try to keep my passion alive.”

Earlier in April, Rakhee had penned a poem ‘This Shall too Pass’ highlighting the stress, anxiety during Covid times. Her husband Rahul Bhandari, who is also 1997-batch IAS officer, is posted as Secretary, NRI Affairs, in Chandigarh, said,”The wait is finally over. So happy that Rakhee has finally made her debut with a beautiful Kirshan bhajan. I wish that she continues to carry her singing passion along with her job. I am super excited over the response to this video song.”

In the previous assignments, Rakhee was deputed by the Union government to Bhutan for overseeing the first Parliamentary elections as national observer. She also served as NIFT Director, Joint Secretary, Home Affairs and DC, Faridkot.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Ludhiana News, download Indian Express App.