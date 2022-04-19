Punjab sees 72.4% jump in Covid cases in 24 hours

A major surge has been witnessed in Covid cases being reported from across the state, the daily medical bulletin released by Punjab government on Monday stated.

As per details, as of Monday, the total number of Covid positive cases had touched 29 in the state, which was the highest so far for the month of April.

On April 1, a total of 25 Covid positive cases had been reported, while from April 2- April 17, the number of daily cases fluctuated between three and 13.

On April 17, Sunday, a total of eight positive cases were reported from Punjab, with the number jumping to 29 on April 18 — a 72.4% jump in a single day.

Out of 29 new cases, 10 have been reported from Hoshairpur, while six were from Ludhiana and four each were reported from Mohali and Jalandhar. One each Covid case each has have been reported from Bathinda, Ferozepur, Pathankot, Patiala and Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar districts.

Punjab’s positivity rate, as per the bulletin, had increased from 0.12% to 0.45% between April 17 to April 18.