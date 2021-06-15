Punjab sees 642 fresh cases, positivity rate dips to 1.56%

Health workers collecting swab samples for Covid 19 Test at Punjab Engineering College in Sector 12 of Chandigarh. (Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh)

Punjab on Tuesday recorded 642 fresh Covid cases, while adding 38 more deaths to its tally in the past 24 hours, the daily state health bulletin said.

All except two districts (Ludhiana & SAS Nagar) recorded less than 50 fresh cases, as the positivity rate further dipped to 1.56 per cent, the bulletin stated.

With 38 more deaths, the state’s Covid toll reached 15,650. The total number of confirmed positive cases in the state, as of Tuesday, was 589,153, of which 10802 were active. A total of 185 patients are on ventilator support and 2342 on oxygen support.

The highest number of fatalities — six — were reported from Sangrur and Bathinda each. The highest amount of fresh cases were reported from Ludhiana (67), followed by SAS Nagar (53), Amritsar (49), Jalandhar and Patiala (47 each), Hoshiarpur (46), and Bathinda (44).

A total of 55,595 doses (both dose 1 and dose 2 combined) of Covid vaccine were administered in Punjab on Tuesday.

A total of 451 cases of mucormycosis (black fungus) have been reported in Punjab till June 15, and 50 have succumbed to the disease so far, the bulletin stated.