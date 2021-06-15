scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, June 15, 2021
Latest news

Punjab sees 642 fresh cases, positivity rate dips to 1.56%

All except two districts (Ludhiana & SAS Nagar) recorded less than 50 fresh cases, as the positivity rate further dipped to 1.56 per cent, the bulletin stated. 

By: Express News Service | Ludhiana |
June 15, 2021 10:11:06 pm
Tricity, Covid-19 India Second Wave, Tricity coronavirus cases, Tricity covid-19 cases, Chandigarh covid-19 cases, Panchkula covid-19 cases, Mohali coronavirus cases, india news, indian expressHealth workers collecting swab samples for Covid 19 Test at Punjab Engineering College in Sector 12 of Chandigarh. (Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh)

Punjab on Tuesday recorded 642 fresh Covid cases, while adding 38 more deaths to its tally in the past 24 hours, the daily state health bulletin said.

All except two districts (Ludhiana & SAS Nagar) recorded less than 50 fresh cases, as the positivity rate further dipped to 1.56 per cent, the bulletin stated.

With 38 more deaths, the state’s Covid toll reached 15,650. The total number of confirmed positive cases in the state, as of Tuesday, was 589,153, of which 10802 were active.  A total of 185 patients are on ventilator support and 2342 on oxygen support.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

The highest number of fatalities — six — were reported from Sangrur and Bathinda each. The highest amount of fresh cases were reported from Ludhiana (67), followed by SAS Nagar (53), Amritsar (49), Jalandhar and Patiala (47 each), Hoshiarpur (46), and Bathinda (44).

A total of 55,595 doses (both dose 1 and dose 2 combined) of Covid vaccine were administered in Punjab on Tuesday.

A total of 451 cases of mucormycosis (black fungus) have been reported in Punjab till June 15, and 50 have succumbed to the disease so far, the bulletin stated.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Ludhiana News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jun 15: Latest News

Advertisement