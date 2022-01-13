Punjab sees 41% increase in Covid cases in 24 hours, ten succumb to virus

Punjab on Wednesday lodged 6481 fresh cases of Covid, which was almost 41 per cent more than what it had recorded a day earlier on Tuesday — 4593 cases.

The state on Wednesday also saw a total of ten deaths due to the virus in 24 hours, which again was the highest since mid-September last year. The positivity rate of the day, however, continued to remain static at 18.77%.

As per data, the maximum number of cases were reported from Mohali at 974, followed by Patiala at 906. Ludhiana and Jalandhar reported 724 and 654 cases, respectively, on Wednesday, while Hoshiarpur saw 571 positive Covid cases being logged. Pathankot had 522 positive cases. Moga reported the minimum number of cases — 24. On Wednesday, a total of 290 patients were on oxygen support, while 12 were on ventilator support.