Punjab sees 298 fresh Covid cases, 11 new deaths

Punjab recorded 298 fresh Covid cases on Sunday, while adding 11 more deaths in the last 24 hours, the daily health bulletin said.

With 11 more deaths, the state’s Covid toll reached 15991. The total number of confirmed positive cases in the state jumped to 594883, of which 4020 is active. A total of 120 patients are on ventilator support and 1602 are on oxygen support.

The highest number of fatalities on Sunday — four — were reported from Ferozepur district. The highest number of fresh cases were reported from Patiala (38), followed by Ludhiana (32), Hoshiarpur (23), Bathinda (22), Ferozepur (20), and Amritsar (18). A total of 50995 Covid tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, the health bulletin said.

A total of 64141 lakh doses (dose 1 and dose 2 combined) of Covid vaccine were administered in Punjab on Sunday.

A total of 567 cases of mucormycosis (black fungus) have been reported in Punjab till date and 51 people have succumbed to the virus so far, the health bulletin said.