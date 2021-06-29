Punjab sees 218 new Covid cases, gets fresh batch of Covaxin from Centre

Punjab on Tuesday recorded 218 fresh Covid cases, while adding 16 new virus-related deaths to its tally, the daily state health bulletin said.

Meanwhile, Punjab also on Tuesday received a fresh stock of 31,000 doses of Covaxin from the Centre Tuesday, said a health official. No Covishield doses were, however, sent from the Centre, with the state’s own reserves of the vaccine almost exhausted.

On Tuesday, all districts recorded less than 30 fresh cases as the overall positivity rate further plummeted to 0.52 per cent in the state. Once a Covid hotspot of Punjab, Nawanshahr (SBS Nagar) district recorded just two fresh cases on Tuesday. Kapurthala and Barnala districts also recorded just two new cases each while Ropar had just one new case, as per the health bulletin.

With 16 more deaths, the state’s Covid toll reached 16033 on Tuesday. The total number of confirmed positive cases in the state so far is 595, of which 3347 are active. A total of 106 patients are on ventilator support and 1,509 are on oxygen support.

The highest number of fatalities — four — were reported from Amritsar on Tuesday, as per the health bulletin. The highest number of fresh cases were reported from Ludhiana (24), followed by SAS Nagar (22), Jalandhar (19), Faridkot (18), and Amritsar (17). A total of 41529 tests were conducted during the day, the bulletin said.

A total of 29589 lakh doses (dose 1 and dose 2 combined) of Covid-19 vaccine were administered in Punjab Tuesday.

A total of 578 cases of mucormycosis (black fungus) have been reported in Punjab to date, of which 51 patients have succumbed to the disease, the health bulletin further said.