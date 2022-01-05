Punjab sees 148% jump in Covid cases in 24 hrs

Punjab on Tuesday reported 1,027 Covid cases, a jump of around 148% from Monday’s 419 infections, taking the tally to 6,06,927. The state also registered two deaths – one each from Patiala and Sangrur – on Tuesday, taking the toll to 16,653.

The positivity rate increased from 4.47% on Monday to 6.49% on Tuesday. Interestingly, this increase in cases is despite the low testing in Punjab, which is struggling to touch the target of 40,000 daily testing. The state on Tuesday conducted only 15,822 tests.

Punjab has been witnessing a surge in infections for the past one week. The number of active cases that was 390 on December 28, was 2,686 on Tuesday. In the same period, the number of level 3 patients have increased from 11 to 15.

Patiala continues to remain the worst-hit district with 366 new cases on Tuesday. Mohali, Ludhiana and Pathankot reported 149, 103 and 88 cases, respectively. The number of active cases climbed to 2,686 from 1,741 a day before.

Meanwhile, 8,677 teenagers in the 15-18 age group were administered Covid doses on Tuesday. As many as 15822 tests were conducted on Tuesday.