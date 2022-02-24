Punjab: Schools told keep record of students going to Pakistan for studies

All schools in Punjab have been directed by the state government to maintain a record of students who take admission in Pakistan educational intuitions, colleges or universities for higher education.

Following directions from the Union Ministry of Education in this regard on January 31, a letter (copy with The Indian Express) was issued to all school heads and district education officers (DEOs) by the coordination wing of Punjab’s Director Education (Secondary).

While confirming the directions issued, a senior official from the state Education Department, however, said that a Punjab student taking admission in Pakistan would be the rarest of the rare case.

The Centre, however, had stepped in after the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) got to know about students from J&K, Ladakh taking admission in unapproved institutions operated in Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir. The MEA first alerted the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) regarding this.

Accordingly, an advisory through public notice was issued by AICTE for students “against taking admission in any of the courses of Technical Education in the territory under illegal occupation of Pakistan…”

In a memorandum issued on January 4 this year, the International Cooperation Cell of the Department of Higher Education of the Union ministry, wrote to the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) directing that students who wish to pursue technical education in Pakistan “shall require to obtain a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from AICTE” in a prescribed format.

The memorandum undersigned by Under Secretary A K Gopal further said: “It has been further stated by AICTE that some students might seek admissions in Pakistan in other courses like pharmacy, applied arts and crafts, nursing, science and humanities etc. At present there is no mechanism to track such students. So it is suggested that a mechanism to track such students can be created through immigration while leaving India from the airport. Although, AICTE has already issued a public notice in this regard and sent it to all colleges, however, as they are going after Class 12, it is felt that this information may be shared at the school level and such notices may be sent to all schools in the country so that students are aware at that stage.”

A communication in this regard was sent to all states by the Union ministry on January 31 this year undersigned by deputy secretary Vibhuti N Shukla.

Further, the AICTE in its letter to the Ministry of Education dated December 29 last year had said: ‘AICTE received a communication from the MEA regarding students of J&K and Ladakh taking admission in unapproved institutions operated in PoJ&K. Accordingly, an advisory through Public Notice was issued by AICTE for students against taking admission in any of the courses of Technical Education in the territory under illegal occupation of Pakistan including so called AZAD J&K (AJ&K), Gilgit & Baltistan which are currently not recognized in India.’

Earlier, the AICTE in its public notice had said that obtaining such degrees which are unrecognized can make students run for pillar to post for its authentication later. The notice said: ‘The instances have been noticed where students going to foreign countries for obtaining UG & PG degrees in technical courses which are not recognized and students run from pillar to post for their authentication and equivalence…. Such students after obtaining degrees from foreign universities are facing issues in getting job opportunities in India even after spending huge amount of fee to obtain such non-equivalent technical degree… An Indian national or overseas citizen of India who intends to take admission in higher education in engineering and technical education programme in Pakistan shall require to take NOC from AICTE. ”

‘Pakistan occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJ&K) is an integral part of the union of India and the educational institutions.. situated in PoJ&K are neither established by the Government of India nor recognized by statutory authorities… there students are cautioned/advised against taking admission in any such college/university… in the territory under illegal occupation of Pakistan including so called Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJ&K), Gilgit and Baltistan which are currently not recognized in India,” reads another public notice issued by AICTE.