Tuesday, Nov 22, 2022

Punjab: School gets show cause notice for ‘banning entry of grandparents at function’

The school management has been asked to submit a reply to the notice through the District Education officer (DEO), Ludhiana, within two days.

Green Grove Public School, Mohanpur - CBSE School in Khanna. (Photos credit: greengrovemohanpur.in)

Punjab school education minister Harjot Bains said that the state education department has issued show cause notice to Green Grove Public School, Khanna, for banning the entry of grandparents at the annual day function of the school.

Bains said that it had come to his notice that it was mentioned on a slip enclosed with the invitation that only parents of the wards were invited for the function held on November 20.

“The school showed disrespect towards our elders, which will not be tolerated at any cost,” he said and asked the officials of the education department to take action as per law to ensure no school does this again.

First published on: 22-11-2022 at 07:23:24 pm
