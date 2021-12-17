Punjab: You gave SAD-BJP 20 years, give one chance to AAP, says Kejriwal

AAP convenor and Delhi Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday, addressed a rally in Lambi constituency of Muktsar — considered a bastion of former CM and SAD patron Parkash Singh Badal, who is the MLA from the area — during which he trained his gun at Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi.

Kejriwal, during his Thursday rally in Lambi, said that CM Channi has made a mockery of the government.

Kejriwal said that in the upcoming election, Punjab should decide for itself whether it needs a puppet government that can play ‘gulli-danda’ or a pro-people government to build schools and hospitals. He said, “You gave the Congress government chance for 25 years and the SAD-BJP alliance for 20 years. Give one chance to the AAP in 2022,” he said, while addressing a rally in favour of AAP’s Lambi candidate Gurmeet Singh Khudian.

Kejriwal said, “Punjab has seen the rule of the Congress for about 25 years and Shiromani Akali Dal’s for almost 19 years since 1966. Despite being in power for so long, neither the Congress nor the SAD-BJP has done anything for the state. People have given them many opportunities, but the devastating results are in front of everyone. Therefore, give Kejriwal a chance now and you will forget about all the other parties. ”

Commenting on the ongoing ‘civil war’ in the Congress, Kejriwal said, “Navjot Sidhu is fighting with Chief Minister Channi, Sunil Jakhar is fighting with Navjot Sidhu, Partap Singh Bajwa is fighting with Jakhar. In fact, they are all fighting to plunder Punjab because they know that the Congress government is leaving in a few days. All the Congressmen are looting Punjab beyond limits.”

Kejriwal accused the Congress government, led by Charanjit Singh Channi, of being the ‘most corrupt and hypocritical government’ in the history of Punjab, which makes ‘hollow announcements every other day.’

“Channi says sand prices have been reduced to Rs 5 per cubic foot, electricity has been made cheaper and cable rates have been reduced. But, in reality, people are not getting any benefits. Channi is saying everywhere that he is from the SC community. But Kejriwal is a member of every family in the SC community because he provides free education to every child from the SC community, best treatment, and free training to be an officer,” he said.

Arvind Kejriwal said that ever since he had promised to give rupees one thousand per month to women of Punjab, the leaders of Opposition parties had been cursing him. “The question is, where will the money come from? It would cost a total of Rs 10,000 crores. Similarly, providing free electricity would cost Rs 2,000 crore. All this money will be collected by shutting down the mafia in Punjab,” he said.

Kejriwal alleged that the ruling party leaders had looted the exchequer and imposed a debt of Rs 3 lakh crore on Punjab. “About Rs 34,000 crore from the Punjab exchequer goes into the pockets of these leaders through scams. This loot will be stopped after the formation of the AAP government,” he promised.

MP Bhagwant Mann, who was present during the rally too, targeted Akali Dal chief, Sukhbir Badal, and said, “Badals have a transport business, buses, planes (aviation), hotels and being involved in many other businesses. But now, to mislead people, they are doing the drama of being farmers.” He said that Congress is again asking for 5 years by giving an account of their last 80 days in power. “But I want to ask the Congress who will give the account of four and a half years of Captain’s rule, in which the present Chief Minister Channi, and other Congressmen, have also been ministers.”

Mann said, “CM Channi has put up bogus advertisements all over Punjab saying that he has made 36,000 employees permanent. But can they name 36 employees who have been regularized under that promise?”