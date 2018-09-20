Punjab rural Polls: Akalis allege booth capturing in Muktsar, Bathinda villages

Voters in queue to cast their vote at polling station during Panchayat election at village Naushera Khurd near Amritsar. (Express photo by Rana Simranjit Singh) Voters in queue to cast their vote at polling station during Panchayat election at village Naushera Khurd near Amritsar. (Express photo by Rana Simranjit Singh)

RURAL POLLS in Punjab were marred with complaints of booth capturing and clashes between Akalis and Congress workers. Maximum complaints were received from Muktsar district and Bathinda’s Rampura Phull constituency, which happens to be of Power Minister Gurpreet Singh Kangar’s seat. In Muktsar, former CM Parkash Singh Badal and SAD President Sukhbir Singh Badal toured different villages and alleged that outsiders from the Congress party were resorting to booth capturing.

Bathinda

In Bathinda, district administration has recommended re-poll in village Dyalpura Mirza located in Rampura Phull constituency after the returning officer gave reports of booth capturing. The re-poll will be held on September 21. ADC Sakshi Sawhney said, “As per RO’s report booth capturing took place at Dyalpura Mirza and we have recommended re-poll for this village’s booth.”

As per complaint of former SAD MLA Sikander Singh Maluka, “Congress workers entered the booth in government school of this village and they pushed the staff outside, snatched ballot papers and even tore many ballot papers.” Maluka also sat on dharna on Bathinda-Bajakhana road in protest. He also alleged booth capturing at Power Minister Gurpreet Singh Kangar’s own village Kangar early in the morning itself. Firing in air was also reported from Dulewala village, which the police did not confirm. “All complaints were verified, but we found problem only at Dyalpura Mirza and at the rest places, polling took place peacefully,” said Sawhney.

Muktsar

In Muktsar, the district administration ordered repolling in 21 booths, including in village Bheetiwala in Lambi, which is former CM Parkash Singh Badal’s constituency.

Badal had alleged that Congress resorted to booth capturing. In Killianwali village, Sukhbir Badal complained of booth capturing and one Gurdeep Singh was also beaten up by Akali workers and accused of being an outsider who had come for bogus voting. In village Sangudhon, allegations were levelled on Congress workers by SAD MLA Rozy Barkandi that workers ran away with ballot papers and even snatched mobiles of polling staff. Barkandi alleged that when he reached the spot, he was attacked with stones but he escaped unhurt. Similar allegations were levelled by SAD leader Dimply Dhillon from Gidderbaha that stone pelting happened at him in Gidderbaha. Parkash Singh Badal said, “In Malaut, armed Congress men were roaming to get booths captured. They were all outsiders. This is not a fair poll.” IG Bathinda MM Farooqi, however, said that they found one man with pistol in Muktsar and action was being against him and other complaints verified.

Ferozepur

Reports of clashes between Akalis and Congress workers were reported even from Ferozepur in village Dhindsa where they even fought with rods and sticks near the polling booths. Allegations of clashes were also reported from Gulab Singh Wala and Jhok Harihar villages of Ferozepur.

