Punjab: As Ruby stayed away, another AAP leader, defeated Congress candidate reached out to voters

A day after Bathinda Rural MLA RUPINDER KAUR Ruby’s hoardings came up across the city recently, her face was cut out from the posters in what many within AAP saw as a sign of her dwindling popularity after a spectacular electoral debut in 2017. On Tuesday, Ruby left AAP and joined Congress on Wednesday.

Ruby had not been active on the ground for the past two years, with the void in her constituency being filled by AAP leader Baldev Singh, a retired officer from Punjab’s Industry Department.

Baldev said, “I retired in 2016 and joined AAP soon after retiring. I was the in-charge of ex-employees wing of AAP of five districts — Bathinda, Mansa, Ferozepur, Fazilka and Sri Muktsar Sahib. People from Bathinda Rural used to often come to me for works and I used to tell Ruby that we should start making rounds of the constituency together. But it never happened. I am, however, active in the area for more than two years now. I am working as a volunteer so as to reach out to the people as they are our voters who gave us an MLA.”

He added that he has been visiting 3-4 villages on daily basis. Baldev Singh confirmed the incident where Ruby’s pictures were cut out from the hoardings.

In 2017, Ruby had defeated SAD’s Amit Rattan Kotfatta, while Congress’s Harvinder Singh Laddi had finished third.

“Ruby was a young candidate and hence had got lot of support from youth. Two boys had even died in a road accident while going along with her motorcycle road show during poll campaign. But Ruby never took care of those families. She just made 2-3 visits. She hardly visited the area while we had great hopes from this young MLA,” said Satnam Singh Jhumba, a farmer from Jhumba village.

Sukhdev Singh Chugekalan, from Chugekalan village of the constituency, said, “You need to be active in the area to contest again. Wonder what was stopping her to do that. Perhaps being an Akali dominated area, she was not keen to work.”



Meanwhile, SAD and Congress candidates who had lost to Ruby remained active in the area.

Congress’s Laddi even distributed all the grant in villages himself as he was from party in power in the state, said Kulwinder Singh, another voter of the constituency.

Laddi said, “Who gets the ticket, will be decided by party high command based on ground report.”