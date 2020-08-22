Punjab: Roof collapse kills two kids in Abohar

Rinku's damaged house in Abohar's Jammu Basti. (Express photo)

In yet another roof collapse incident due to heavy rainfall in Abohar town of Fazilka district, two minor kids died, while six others were injured in two separate incidents. Incident happened on the intervening night of August 20 and 21 in Jammu basti area when roof of one cobbler’s house collapsed killing his two minor children — Nisha (12) and Aman (10). The cobbler Rinku, his wife Nisha and their two other kids – Mani (4) and Sahil (8) have been admitted to Civil Hospital, Abohar in a critical condition. The entire family was sleeping inside their one room accommodation when the roof collapsed. Area residents pulled them out of the debris, called 108 ambulance and rushed them to hospital.

On July 21, a vegetable vendor had lost his minor children — Rajni (5) and Vansh (7) – in a roof collapse incident in Panjpir colony.

“Over a dozen houses had been damaged on July 21 and same is the case even now. MLA Arun Narang had come to ask about the damage in July, but nothing has changed after that,” said a resident of Panjpir colony.

Both incidents happened after heavy rainfall in Abohar. After the recent spell of heavy rain on August 19 and 20, the city was waterlogged.

On Friday, Karan Narang, son of BJP MLA Arun Narang, visited Jammu colony and demanded compensation for Rinku’s family. Later, Congress leader Sandeep Jakhar, brother of PPCC president Sunil Jakhar, announced that injured will be given free treatment. Abhijit Kaplish, Municipal Commissioner, Abohar, said, “We are using pumps to drain out water from low lying areas.” However, water had not been drained out fully from Tehsil complex, Jai Nagar, a posh Abohar locality, even on Friday. In yet another incident in village Dangerkhera of Abohar, cousins Gurmail Singh and Sandeep Singh were injured after roof of their house collapsed on the intervening night of 20 August and 21 August. They are admitted in Civil Hospital Abohar.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Ludhiana News, download Indian Express App.