Roof collapse kills four of family in Punjab’s Sangrur district

Four members of a family in Sangrur district’s Sunam died, while three others were injured after roof of a house collapsed Saturday night while they were asleep.

The deceased have been identified as Deepak, his wife Jaanwi, and their minor sons, Navi and Bhawi. Deepak’s parents — Balbir Chand, Krishna Devi, who were sleeping upstairs along with their daughter, Rekha Devi, have survived. However, all three have been admitted to a local hospital with injuries.

Sangrur DC Ghanshyam Thori announced Rs 1 lakh relief for the injured. Even local Congress leader Daman Thind Bajwa announced Rs 1 lakh from her discretionary quota as relief.

As the roof collapsed, the entire family of four died as debris fell on them when they were sleeping. Bajwa said that Rs 50,000 relief had already been provided to the family and the rest will be given out soon. The DC said that a detailed report of the accident will be sent to the CM’s office so as to seek more financial help for the poor family as their entire house has been damaged along with whatever goods they had apart from loss of family members. SDM Sunam Manjeet Kaur went to local civil hospital to inquire about patients’ health.

AAP MLA Aman Arora said, “It is a very unfortunate incident. The family was living in a one-room accommodation near the railway line. Roof was very weak and as it was raining for the past 2 days, it gave way Saturday night when a train was passing by. I went to condole the family at the hospital and also went to the cremation ground. Will be writing to CM to provide them best possible financial help.”

