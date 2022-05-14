Punjab revises summer vacation schedule for schools, junks online classes

The Punjab government on Friday tweaked the summer vacation schedule for all school students, stating that the holidays will now be from June 1 to June 30 like in previous years.

The move comes days after the state administration, in view of the prevalent heatwave conditions in the state, had ordered the preponing of summer vacations in schools from May 15 to June 30. Students, however, had to attend online classes from May 16 to May 31.

Friday’s revised order says that offline, in-person classes will now be held from May 16 to May 31 and the vacations will commence from June 1 only.

In a statement, the Punjab education department said: “Keeping in view the huge demand from students, parents and the teachers to reschedule the summer holidays on the pattern of previous year, the education department has reconsidered its decision as per the directions of Chief Minister, Bhagwant Mann, and decided that the classes in offline mode will be held from May 15 to May 31 at all government, aided, private schools. The summer holidays have been scheduled from June 1 to June 30.”

Education minister, Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer, said that since offline classes were not being held owing to the Covid-19 pandemic during the past two years, learning had been adversely affected. Hence, parents, as well as students, demanded that summer holidays be scheduled as in previous years.

He added from May 15 to May 31, the primary school timings would be from 7 am to 11 am, while the middle/high/senior secondary schools would operate from 7 am till 12:30 pm.