Punjab review on closed Bathinda, Ropar thermal power plants today

Over FIVE months after closing six units of Bathinda and Ropar thermal power plants, the Punjab government will review its decision at a meeting in Chandigarh on Tuesday. Power Minister Gurpreet Singh Kangar had earlier mentioned in a public speech that if needed, the closed thermal plants can be restarted. The meeting will be held with Punjab State Electricity Board (PSEB) Engineers’ Association, PSEB joint forum and thermal plant employees federation by Power Minister Kangar, CMD Baldev Singh Saran and other officials of Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL).

It needs to be mentioned that paddy season is going to start officially from June 20 and the PSPCL has not been able to fill the gap between demand and supply. The urban areas of Punjab are already facing 4-5 hours power cuts daily.

To fill this gap, the PSPCL has already sought 1,100 MW more power daily from Northern Powergrid from June 20, however, it has not received any response till now.

Tarsem Bhardwaj, general secretary of PSEB joint forum said they want to stress in the meeting that either the gap be filled or the thermal plants be started. “We are short of power by 500 MW, while the thermal power plants can generate 800 MW. To close the plants was a decision taken in haste and hence it needs to be reviewed,” said the official.

The PSPCL gets 6,400 MW power daily from outside corridor. However, the peak demand on a particular day is expected to increase up to 12,500 MW this season. After getting power from all sources, the PSPCL will not be able to get more than 12,000 MW and hence an additional 500 MW on a daily basis will be needed for smooth supply.

Saran told The Indian Express they had not yet got enhancement in power supply from the Northern Powergrid, though they had sought for the same.

“However, we will be trying to fill the gap by asking the private thermal power plants to run in their full capacity. We have sought 1,850 MW power per day from Talwandi Sabo thermal power plant which, which at the moment is supplying us 1,450 MW and if it is done, our problem will be solved to a great extent.”

To purchase more power from Talwandi Sabo, PSPCL will need to pay Rs 5.02 per unit, while the cost of generating power from its own thermals is Rs 4.76 per unit. The CMD added the thermal power plants can be restarted once the Punjab government reviews the previous decision. “They cannot be kick-started as it takes time to restart a closed project. We are hopeful to get some additional power from outer corridor for the day-to-day demand, and even private thermal power plants can give more power to fill the gap in the upcoming paddy season,” he said.

Gursewak Singh Sidhu, President of Bathinda Thermal Employees’ Federation, said PSPCL is paying more and at the same time is being criticised by the employees and public in general. “So they need to run their own thermal power plants in order to be self-sufficient rather than be dependent on others.”

