Punjab: Retired cop looking to bring ‘positive change’ in system

A retired Punjab Police assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Fauja Singh Sarari (62) surprised everyone with a Cabinet berth on Monday.

Fauja Singh retired as ASI from Bathinda in 2020 and joined AAP a few months later.

With just six months of campaign in Guruharsahai constituency of Ferozepur district, he managed to win the seat defeating SAD leader Vardev Singh Noni Mann by a margin of 10,574 votes.

Fauja Singh had joined Punjab Police in 1985 as a constable. While he did his graduation before joining the service, but he completed his post-graduation from Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar during his service, in 2006.

Fauja Singh is from Rai Sikh community which comes under Scheduled Caste. This community has electoral impact in more than eight constituencies of Ferozepur, Muktsar and Fazilka districts.

“Out of nearly 1.72 lakh voters in Guruharsahai, nearly 70,000 belong to Rai Sikh community. Perhaps, this induction is an effort to appease the Rai Sikh community,” said a Guruharsahai voter.

Fauja Singh had been a sportsperson during his school and college days and had won medals in high jump at state-level competitions.

He had declared assets worth Rs 1.29 crore in election affidavit. Hailing from Rana Panjgrain village of Guruharsahai, he owns agriculture land and a house there, apart from a house on Multania Road in Bathinda.

A father of three daughters, Fauja Singh’s youngest daughter is politically active. Local residents say she was actively engaged in his political campaigns before and after the elections.

Fauja Singh says that since he has worked in the police department for 36 years, he knows the ins and outs of the political system, how to plug the loopholes in the system and the importance of bringing reforms for streamlining the system.

He says work must be done with an impartial attitude, without losing sight of objectivity. Rule of merit cannot be compromised. “And that’s the only way we can bring positive change in the system.”

Local residents, however, say that like all other AAP MLAs, he too was not accessible to the masses after winning the elections. Hence, they expect him to evolve a system where he can meet them on a regular basis, interact with them, listen to their grievances, and take feedback of the government’s working system from them.

Fauja Singh says his main priority is to raise the literacy level in his constituency.