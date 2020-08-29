Punjab reports 1,470 fresh cases, crosses 50,000-mark

Ludhiana reported maximum deaths (17), followed by Patiala (10) and Jalandhar (three). Two patients each died in Amritsar, Moga, Fatehgarh Sahib and Hoshiarpur while one patient each died in Faridkot, Fazilka and Mohali. (Representational)

Punjab crossed 50,000-mark in Covid-19 cases as 1,470 fresh cases were reported till Saturday evening, taking the tally to 50,848. Forty-one new deaths were reported from various parts of the state, pushing the toll to 1,348.

Out of these 50,848 cases, a total of 34,729 cases have been reported in August only and 962 out of 1,348 deaths have been reported in August itself.

Ludhiana reported maximum deaths (17), followed by Patiala (10) and Jalandhar (three). Two patients each died in Amritsar, Moga, Fatehgarh Sahib and Hoshiarpur while one patient each died in Faridkot, Fazilka and Mohali.

Out of the 50,848 cases, a total of 10,509 have been reported from Ludhiana alone. As many as 380 deaths have happened in Ludhiana. Jalandhar comes at number two with 6,094 cases and 151 deaths. Patiala has reported 5,864 cases but its deaths are 154 which are higher than Jalandhar. Amritsar and Mohali have reported 3,808 and 3,470 cases respectively and 72 deaths each, followed by Sangrur where 2,140 cases and 83 deaths have been reported. On Saturday evening, a total of 475 patients were on oxygen and 69 on ventilators.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Ludhiana News, download Indian Express App.