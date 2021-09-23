Punjab reporting less than 50 Covid cases a day, no indication of third wave yet, says state nodal officer

Experts on Wednesday said that there was no indication of the third Covid-19 wave in Punjab yet, with the state continuing to report less than 50 fresh Covid cases a day.

In the past eleven days, since September 12, Punjab has added 395 new Covid cases and nine deaths to its tally. However, Punjab’s overall case fatality rate since Covid started, continues to be the highest in the country at 2.74%.

Dr Rajesh Bhaskar, nodal officer, Covid-19, Punjab, said that the state was reporting less than 50 fresh Covid cases a day now and there was no indication of any third wave as of now. “The number of fresh cases are stable and ranges from 30-49 a day. On most days, less than 50 new cases are being reported, which mostly comprise symptomatic patients who get tested. Further some of their contacts test positive. Positivity rate among students after reopening of schools is also quite low. There is no indication of any third wave yet in Punjab,” said Dr Bhaskar.

On Wednesday, Punjab reported 47 fresh cases and zero Covid deaths, as per the state health bulletin. A total of 37,519 samples were tested in the past 24 hours and the overall positivity rate stood at 0.13%. The maximum numebr of cases, seven each, was reported from Pathankot and Hoshiarpur districts, followed by six cases from Ludhiana. At least 20 patients in Punjab continue to be on oxygen support and six are admitted in Level-3 critical care facilities.

Overall since Covid started, Punjab has recorded 6,01,401 positive cases and 16,501 Covid-related deaths. Till date, Ludhiana has reported the maximum — 87553 — number of cases and 2,100 deaths, followed by SAS Nagar (68707 cases, and 1063 deaths), and Jalandhar (63293 cases, and 1494 deaths).

Punjab still has one containment zone in Amritsar, and two micro-containment zones in Ludhiana.

A total of 688 mucormycosis (black fungus) cases were reported in Punjab till Wednesday of which 52 patients had succumbed to the disease.

Meanwhile, nearly 60% of Punjab’s total eligible population (18+) have received first dose of Covid vaccination. Punjab has administered 1.80 crore total doses of vaccine — of which 1.35 crore were first doses and 44.95 lakh were second doses. “Nearly 61 per cent of eligible estimated population (2.21 crore) has received first dose,” said Dr Bhaskar. Punjab’s total eligible population for vaccination target has been revised from 2.06 crore to 2.21 crore.