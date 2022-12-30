Punjab renames 56 govt schools with caste tag

The Punjab government has ordered to rename 56 state-run schools that had reference to any caste or community in their existing name.

The move, by state education department, comes a month after Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains asked for a list of government schools, which were named after a particular caste or community or had any objectionable word in its name. As per the report compiled by the education department following inputs received from districts, 56 such primary schools have been identified. The orders have been issued assigning them a new name by dropping the reference to caste or community.

An analysis of the list shows that majority 28 schools had ‘Bazigar’ attached to their names, mainly because they are located in colonies inhabited by the population from Bazigar community. Bazigar is a notified Scheduled Caste community in Punjab.

However, two schools, one each in Ludhiana and Muktsar, have written to the department that their village panchayats do not want the school to be renamed and want to continue with ‘Bazigar Basti’ reference in their name. The department has put renaming of these two schools on hold.

Other castes and communities which found mention in names of schools, based on the localities where they were located, include — Balmiki basti, Sansi vehra, Sikligar, julaahey, Boriya basti, Marasiyaan and Julaahey basti — all of them being notified SC communities in Punjab, the state with the highest SC population in the country.

Explained Taking the first step Punjab’s move to remove reference to caste or community from school names assumes significance in a state where casteism remains deep-rooted especially in rural areas which still have separate gurdwaras and cremation grounds for the Scheduled Caste community.

Of 56 schools which have been renamed, highest 12 are in Patiala, seven in Mansa, six in Nawanshahr, four each in Gurdaspur and Sangrur, three each in Bathinda, Barnala, Muktsar and Fatehgarh Sahib, two each in Faridkot, Ludhiana, Malerkotla, and one each in Amritsar, Hoshiarpur, Moga, Pathankot and Mohali.

Six districts — Ferozepur, Fazilka, Jalandhar, Kapurthala, Ropar and Tarn Taran— reported that they had no such schools.

Punjab has nearly 12,800 government primary schools.

The schools have now been renamed either after the village they are located in, or after some local hero, martyr, or a known personality. For instance, Government Primary School, Balmiki Mohalla in Block-3 of Samana (Patiala) has been renamed as GPS Bhim Rao Ambedkar Mission. Two more schools in Sangrur and one in Nawahshahr have opted for Dr BR Ambedkar in their new names.

Harinder Kaur, director, elementary education, Punjab, said: “The districts were asked for the list of such schools. We have issued orders to rename 56 such schools. Some schools suggested a new name on their own, which have been mostly accepted. The school heads have to ensure that the boards outside the campuses are also changed accordingly.”

While issuing the order to rename the schools named after a particular caste or fraternity, Bains had said that such references “make them (schools) feel uncivilised in the present era and at the same time promote caste segregation in the society”.

Bains said that in today’s era, these names have a profound effect on the tender minds of the students and sometimes parents refrain from enrolling their children in government schools because of these names.