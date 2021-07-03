Punjab renames 17 govt schools after freedom fighters, soldiers who died for the country

Singla said that following the directions of Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh, the school education department had decided to rename these schools during a high level meeting held recently. (Representative Image)

PUNJAB SCHOOL Education Minister Vijay Inder Singla Friday said at least 17 government schools located in Sangrur, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Patiala, Hoshiarpur, SBS Nagar, Tarn Taran, Amritsar, SAS Nagar and Fatehgarh Sahib districts have been renamed after freedom fighters, army men and soldiers who sacrificed their lives for the country.

He said the decision was taken to give due respect to their valiant spirit.

Singla said that following the directions of Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh, the school education department had decided to rename these schools during a high level meeting held recently.

Singla said that four schools of Sangrur district have been renamed as: Gadari Baba Thakur Das Ji Government High Smart School (village Dhura), Shaheed Sepoy S. Mukand Singh Government Senior Secondary School (Dharmgarh); S. Baja Singh Government Middle School (Kalaudi) and Harnam Singh Government Senior Secondary School (Chahar).

Meanwhile, Government Senior Secondary Smart School Haans Kalan of Ludhiana has been renamed as Shaheed Uttam Singh Haans Government Senior Secondary School Haans Kalan and Government Middle School Baddowal Ludhiana has been named after Shaheed Sepoy Sukhdev Singh.

Government Elementary School Kalehana in Patiala has been named after freedom fighter Banta Singh Dhaliwal, Government Primary School Bilaspur in district Hoshiarpur has been named after Shaheed Amandeep Singh; Government Senior Secondary Gobindpura district SBS Nagar has been named after Desh Bhagat Master Kabul Singh and Government Primary Smart School Gosal, SBS Nagar has been named after Babbar Dalip Singh.

Government Senior Secondary School (Boys) Chohla Sahib in Tarn Taran district has been renamed as Lance Naik Shaheed Shingara Singh Government Senior Secondary School.

Singla said Government Girls Senior Secondary School Nehru Garden, Jalandhar has been named after Late Lala Jagat Narayan and Government High School Kandala in district SAS Nagar (Mohali) has been named after Shaheed Naik Gajjan Singh.

The minister further said that Government Elementary School Bhakna Kalan in Amritsar district has been named after Shaheed Gursahib Singh, Government Senior Secondary School Lopoke, Amritsar after Shaheed Bhai Mewa Singh, Government Middle School Maure, Amritsar after Namdhari Shaheed Hakam Singh and Government High School Ajner in Fatehgarh Sahib district has been named after Shaheed Taara Singh.

“It is our tribute to these bravehearts who died for the country and to teach children about their legacy. Many other schools in various districts have also been renamed after the names of soldiers and freedom fighters acknowledging their extraordinary valour shown for the sake of the country,” said Singla.