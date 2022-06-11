Punjab: RELO holds English teaching workshop for govt teachers

In a first for the government school teachers of Punjab, a one-day workshop was organised for English teachers under the supervision of the Regional English Language Office (RELO), Washington DC, an initiative of the US Embassy in India.

The workshop was conducted in collaboration with the Punjab school education department at Punjab Agriculture University, Ludhiana.

As many as 320 teachers of English and social studies, from across the Punjab participated in the workshop, in the presence of state education minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer and Punjab’s SCERT director Maninder Sarkaria.

Ruth Goode from RELO, while addressing the workshop, brought in her global experience to captivate the minds of the teachers by focussing on the importance of use of English in the language classrooms.

Hayer also listened to the problems being faced by the teachers in their respective schools and assured them an immediate solution in the times to come. The minister, while exhorting teachers to keep their focus only on teaching, assured them that soon, they will be freed from all the non-teaching tasks.

The education minister also promised to measure out and grasp all possible ideas and methodologies from foreign countries if ever needed, to bring quality education in Punjab.

He also said that no teacher would be forced to show farcical results and only actual/genuine results would be considered. He assured them that they would be freed from all types of undue pressures.