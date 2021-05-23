Punjab registers fresh 5,421 cases, 201 deaths; fatality rate remains a cause of concern at 2.45%

Punjab recorded 5,421 fresh Covid cases, while lodging 201 more deaths in the past 24 hours, the state health bulletin said on Saturday.

Even as the daily case count declines in Punjab, the state’s case fatality rate (CFR) — at 2.45 per cent and the highest in the country — continues to remain a source of worry for officials.

The number of fresh recoveries (7363) on Saturday also again exceeded the number of new cases.

With 201 more deaths, the state’s Covid toll touched 13089. The total number of confirmed positive cases in the state at present is 533973, of which 61203 are active. A total of 381 patients are on ventilator support and 7280 are on oxygen support.

As per the district-wise break-up of 201 deaths reported Saturday, 20 patients each died in Bathinda and Patiala, followed by Amritsar (19), Ludhiana (17), SAS Nagar (16), Fazilka and Muktsar (12 each), Ferozepur, Jalandhar, Sangrur and Faridkot (nine each), Pathankot (eight), Hoshiarpur (six), Mansa, Tarn Taran and Moga (five each), Fatehgarh Sahib, Ropar, SBS Nagar and Barnala (four each) and Gurdaspur and Kapurthala (two each).

On Saturday, the highest number of fresh cases were reported from Ludhiana (582), followed by SAS Nagar (555), Jalandhar (445), Bathinda (411) and Amritsar (400). Punjab’s overall positivity rate dipped to 6.60 per cent on Saturday, the state bulletin said.

A total of 97,339 doses (dose one and dose two combined) of Covid vaccines were administered in Punjab on Saturday. Meanwhile, Punjab received another batch of 66,000 Covishield doses from SII Pune for inoculating 18-44 age group beneficiaries.