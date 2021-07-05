Punjab records lowest daily Covid toll since March this year

In a major relief, Punjab recorded its lowest Covid death toll Sunday since the second wave in March this year. The state recorded just five Covid deaths and 158 fresh cases in the past 24 hours, as per the state bulletin.

Grappling with the highest case fatality rate (CFR) in the country, the single-digit death count comes as a breather for Punjab, which otherwise recorded more than a hundred deaths each day from April 27 to May 31 during the peak of second wave. The highest toll of 231 deaths in a day was witnessed on May 18. However, Punjab’s overall CFR still stands at 2.70%, the highest in the country.

The state’s Covid toll reached 16,110. The total number of confirmed positive cases in the state is 5,96,416 and active cases are 2,324. A total of 96 patients are on ventilator support and 1,405 on oxygen support. All districts in Punjab except Bathinda recorded less than 20 fresh cases Sunday, as per the bulletin. One death each was reported from Amritsar, Bathinda, Ferozepur, Jalandhar and Muktsar.