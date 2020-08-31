Punjab records highest single-day Covid toll with 56 deaths

Among 56 deaths reported as per Sunday’s bulletin, the highest (15) were reported from Ludhiana followed by Patiala (8). (Representational)

Punjab police lost another member of its force to Covid-19 — a constable from Fatehgarh Sahib — as the state recorded its highest single-day toll of 56 deaths on Sunday.

The state’s Covid toll has reached 1,404. A total of 1,689 new cases were recorded on Sunday, taking the cases tally to 52,526.

Among 56 deaths reported as per Sunday’s bulletin, the highest (15) were reported from Ludhiana followed by Patiala (8), Jalandhar (7), Sangrur (5), Bathinda (4), Kapurthala (4), Amritsar (3), Fatehgarh Sahib (2), Hoshiarpur (2) and one each in Moga, Pathankot, SAS Nagar, Faridkot, Muktsar and Ferozepur.

Maximum fresh cases were recorded in Ludhiana (273) followed by Patiala (188), Jalandhar (150), SAS Nagar (148), Gurdaspur (136), Amritsar (111) and Faridkot (74).

A total of 1,656 patients were discharged after recovering from the virus. However, 10 new patients have also been put on ventilator support including five in Jalandhar, two each in Kapurthala and Hoshiarpur and one in Sangrur. In total, 77 patients in Punjab continue to be ‘critical and on ventilator support’ and 474 are on oxygen support.

A tweet by Fatehgarh Sahib police stated that constable Manjit Singh (48), died battling the coronavirus at Rajindra Hospital, Patiala. He is survived by his wife and two sons.

Four cops from Ludhiana city police also tested positive, Sunday. These include: Two constables from anti-drug Special Task Force (STF) Moti Nagar police station, an assistant sub-inspector from Haibowal police station and a constable from Dugri police station.

According to the district wise data for total cases till now, Ludhiana is leading the tally with 10,777 total cases, 2,455 active cases and 395 deaths. It is followed by Jalandhar with 6,244 total cases, 1,889 active cases and 158 deaths. Patiala has recorded 6,052 total cases, 1,397 active cases and 162 deaths. However, in Amritsar, while total cases till now have been 3,919, there has been a slight slowdown in fresh cases. It has 701 active cases with 154 deaths. At the bottom of the tally is Mansa with 558 total cases, 302 active cases and 12 deaths.

(With ENS Jalandhar)

