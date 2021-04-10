Punjab records highest ever single-day Covid tally, case doubling rate dips to 76 days

The first time the daily case count in Punjab had crossed the 3,000-mark was on March 26 when 3,176 fresh cases were reported. (File photo)

PUNJAB RECORDED 3,459 Covid cases and 56 deaths on Friday, the highest ever single-day case count since the pandemic began last year.

This is the fifth time in past 15 days that the daily case count in Punjab crossed the 3,000-mark. On Thursday (April 8), the state had 3,119 new cases, and 3,019 and 3,187 cases were recorded on April 4 and April 1, respectively. The first time the daily case count in Punjab had crossed the 3,000-mark was on March 26 when 3,176 fresh cases were reported.

The country is presently experiencing its second Covid wave. In the first wave, the highest number of cases Punjab recorded was 2,896 cases, on September 17 last year.

The number of patients on ventilator support also increased from 24 to 43 within 24 hours. The daily case count in SAS Nagar district (Mohali) also breached the 600-mark Friday.

Dr Rajesh Bhaskar, nodal officer, Covid-19, Punjab said that the doubling rate of Covid cases in the state currently stands at 76 days. It has dropped drastically since February last week when the doubling rate of Punjab was 320 days. “In February last week, the doubling rate had increased to 320 days in Punjab before second wave commenced,” said Dr Bhaskar.

With 56 fresh deaths Friday, the toll in Punjab due to Covid reached 7,390.

As per the district wise break-up of 56 deaths, nine died in Amritsar, six each died in Hoshiarpur and Patiala, four each in Gurdaspur, Jalandhar, Ludhiana and SAS Nagar (Mohali), three each in Ropar and Kapurthala, two each in Bathinda, Faridkot, SBS Nagar and Tarn Taran and one each in Fatehgarh Sahib, Fazilka, Ferozepur and Sangrur.

Total infections in the state reached 2,66,494 and total active cases in Punjab are 27,219. The maximum fresh cases Friday were recorded in SAS Nagar (629), Jalandhar (502), Ludhiana (438), Amritsar (329) and Patiala (245).

While 43 patients in Punjab are on ‘critical and on ventilator support’, 406 are on oxygen support.

The maximum active cases are in SAS Nagar district (4,643) followed by Jalandhar (3,315), Ludhiana (3,193), Amritsar (3,119) and Patiala (2,482).

Meanwhile, Punjab has administered a total of 16.28 lakh doses of vaccine till Friday including 4.27 lakh first doses to healthcare and frontline workers, 1.26 lakh second doses to healthcare and frontline workers, 10.53 lakh first doses to above 45 beneficiaries and 19,887 second doses to above 45.