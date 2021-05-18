Punjab records 6,947 fresh Covid cases, 194 more deaths

With the addition of 6,047 cases, Punjab's total number of cases since the pandemic started last year also breached the 5-lakh mark on Monday. (PTI Photo)

Punjab’s daily Covid case count dipped slightly Monday, with the state recording 6,947 new cases, as per the state’s health bulletin. The state also recorded 194 deaths in the last 24 hours. On Sunday, state had reported 7038 fresh cases.

With the addition of 6,947 cases, Punjab’s total number of cases since the pandemic started last year also breached the 5-lakh mark Monday. Also, the new recoveries (8552) exceeded the fresh cases.

The maximum number of fresh cases on Monday were recorded from SAS Nagar (889), followed by Ludhiana (851), Muktsar (619), Jalandhar (586) and Bathinda (521). No district on Monday reported 1,000 or more new cases, data showed.

As per the district-wise break up of the 194 deaths, the maximum 20 were reported from Ludhiana, followed by Bathinda (19), Sangrur (18), Amritsar (17), Fazilka (15), Jalandhar (13), Gurdaspur (12), SAS Nagar and Patiala (11 each), Muktsar (9), Ferozepur (8), Barnala and Kapurthala (6 each), Hoshiarpur, SBS Nagar and Faridkot (5 each), Fatehgarh Sahib and Moga (4 each), Mansa, Tarn Taran and Ropar (2 each) and Pathankot (1).

The number of patients ‘on ventilator support’ was 419 and those on oxygen support are 9936. Total confirmed cases in the state are 504586, of which 73616 were active cases.