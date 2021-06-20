Punjab records 549 fresh Covid cases, positivity rate dips to 0.94%

total of 97234 doses (dose 1 and dose 2 combined) of Covid vaccine were administered in Punjab on Sunday. (PTI File)

Punjab on Sunday recorded 549 fresh Covid-19 cases, while notching 23 more virus-related fatalities in the past 24 hours, the state health bulletin released on Sunday said.

All districts of the state recorded less than 100 fresh cases as the positivity rate for the day further dipped to 0.94 per cent, the bulletin further stated.

With 23 more deaths, the state’s Covid toll reached 15,826 on Sunday. The total number of confirmed positive cases in Punjab so far is 592,303, out of which 7,421 were active. A total of 168 patients are on ventilator support and 1896 on oxygen support.

On Sunday, the highest number of fatalities — five — were reported from Sangrur district, with the highest number of fresh cases being reported from Bathinda (71), followed by Amritsar (52), Hoshiarpur (45), Jalandhar (41), Ludhiana (36) and Patiala (35).

A total of 513 cases of mucormycosis (black fungus) have been reported in Punjab till date, with at least 51 people having succumbed to the disease so far, the state health bulletin stated.