Punjab records 54 new Covid cases, 6 deaths

A total of 12 patients are on ventilator support and 69 are on oxygen support. (Representational)

Punjab recorded 54 fresh Covid cases and added six new deaths in the past 24 hours, according to the state health bulletin released on Sunday.

With three more deaths, the state’s Covid toll reached 16,266. The total number of confirmed positive cases in the state as of Sunday was 5,98,794, of which 699 are active. A total of 12 patients are on ventilator support and 69 are on oxygen support.

The highest number of new cases were reported from SAS Nagar (9), Amritsar (8), Bathinda and Hoshiarpur (7 each) and Patiala (6). A total of 34,343 tests were conducted during the day. The state’s overall positivity rate for the day stood at 0.16 per cent.

A total of 25,911 doses (dose 1 and dose 2 combined) of Covid vaccine were administered in Punjab on Sunday. A total of 659 cases of mucormycosis (black fungus) have been reported in Punjab to date, and at least 51 have succumbed to the disease, the state health bulletin added.