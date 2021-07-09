Punjab records 229 new Covid cases, 11 deaths

Health workers take swab samples of people at the government dispensary in Patiala. (Express Photo by Harmeet Sodhi/File)

Punjab on Thursday recorded 229 fresh Covid cases, while adding 11 more deaths, the daily health bulletin released by the state said.

After recording a low of 137 fresh cases in a day on July 5, the daily case count has again been showing a slight upward trend in the past three days. On July 6, there were 190 fresh cases and then 233 cases were recorded on Wednesday (July 7).

The state’s Covid toll, with the addition of the 11 new deaths, reached 16157. The total number of confirmed positive cases in the state so far is 597195, of which 1927 are active. A total of 43 patients are on ventilator support and 458 on oxygen support.

The highest number of new cases on Thursday was reported from Jalandhar (29), followed by Patiala (26), Fazilka (17), Amritsar (16), Ludhiana (15), and Bathinda and Kapurthala (14 each). A total of 46124 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, the bulletin said.

A total of 20531 lakh doses (dose 1 and dose 2 combined) of Covid vaccine were administered in Punjab on Thursday in the last 24 hours.

A total of 623 cases of mucormycosis (black fungus) have been reported in Punjab to date and 51 have died due to this disease, as per the bulletin.