Punjab records 1,946 cases — most in a single day

Punjab’s Covid-19 tally of cases went past 63,000 mark with a record 1,946 people being infected in a day, while 54 more fatalities pushed the death tally 1,862 Sunday, according to state health bulletin.

Punjab has been seeing a surge in the number of infections and adding over 1,000 coronavirus cases every day for last few days. On August 27, the state had recorded 1,746 new cases, the biggest single-day spike, which was surpassed Sunday pushing the total number of cases in Punjab to 63,473.

Maximum 261 fresh cases were reported from Jalandhar, followed by Pathankot (205). Other distyricts that recorded more than 100 cases include Gurdaspur (186), Bathinda (168), Ludhiana (161), Mohali (154), Patiala (150), Hoshiarpur (135), and Amritsar (133).

Among the fatalities, maximum 13 were reported from Ludhiana, followed by eight from Patiala, six from Kapurthala, five from Amritsar, three each from Faridkot, Moga, Jalandhar and Bathinda, two from Pathankot, Muktsar and Hoshiarpur and one each from Barnala, Ferozepur, Gurdaspur and Tarn Taran.

A total of 1,606 coronavirus patients recovered from the infection leaving 16,156 active Covid-19 cases in the state. Seventy one patients are on ventilator support while 571 are on oxygen support.

Over 3,800 cops infected so far

A total of 3,803 Punjab policemen have tested positive for Covid-19 since the outbreak of the pandemic, including four from Ludhiana Sunday, as per an official statement. It said, 20 of them have died, while 2,186 cops have fully recovered. At present, 1,597 policemen are Covid-19 positive, it said.

“All Covid positive police personnel are being provided health kits which include a digital thermometer, pulse oximeter, sanitisers, medicines, vitamins etc. These kits cost Rs 1,700 including taxes but are being provided free of cost to the positive police officials,” the statement said.

It said senior police officials are calling up Covid-19 infected personnel to motivate them to fight the disease. More than 20 police officials who have recovered from the disease have willingly donated plasma, it said.

