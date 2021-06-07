Punjab records 1,593 fresh Covid cases, 65 more deaths

Health workers collecting swab samples for Covid 19 Test at Punjab Engineering College in Sector 12 of Chandigarh. (Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh)

Punjab recorded 1,593 fresh Covid cases and 65 deaths in the past 24 hours, as per the state bulletin, Sunday. Except Ludhiana, all other districts recorded less than 200 cases. The state’s positivity rate further dropped to 2.54% on Sunday, while the number of fresh recoveries (3,790) exceeded the number of new cases.

With 65 more deaths, the state’s Covid toll reached 15,076. The total number of confirmed positive cases now stands at 5,79,560 and the number of active cases is 22,160. A total of 276 patients are on ventilator support and 3,255 on oxygen support.

As per the district-wise break-up of 65 deaths, maximum 7 deaths each were reported from Bathinda and Muktsar, Patiala (6), Sangrur and Jalandhar (5 each), followed by Amritsar, Moga and Fazilka (4 each), Gurdaspur, Kapurthala and Ludhiana (3), Barnala, Faridkot, Ropar and Ferozepur (2 each), Mansa, Pathankot and SAS Nagar, Tarn Taran and SBS Nagar (1 each).

A total of 40,617 doses (1 and 2 combined) of Covid vaccine were administered during the day.

A total of 381 cases of mucormycosis (black fungus) have been reported in the state till date and 53 have died.