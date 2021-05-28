Punjab receives its first batch of 1.14 lakh vaccines from Bharat Biotech

A health worker administers a dose of COVID-19 vaccine to a beneficiary at a vaccination centre in a school, in Patiala, Sunday, May 23, 2021. (PTI Photo)

Punjab on Thursday received a batch of 1.14 lakh doses of Covaxin for inoculating beneficiaries in the age group of 18-44 years directly from manufacturer Bharat Biotech, the first direct supply of the vaccine to Punjab government against its order.

“Some of these doses might be allocated to industries for vaccinating their workers, but we will decide on that on the distribution of these doses among priority groups later,” said Vikas Garg, nodal officer for vaccines, Punjab.

Till now Punjab had only received 4.29 lakh doses of Covishield for 18-44 age group against its order of 30 lakh doses from the Serum Institute of India (SII).

Meanwhile, the state’s daily case count continued to nosedive on Thursday, with Punjab recording 3914 fresh cases and 178 Covid deaths in the past 24 hours, as per the state bulletin on Thursday.

Even as the state’s positivity rate slipped to 5.43 per cent on Thursday, the case fatality rate (CFR) continued hovering around the 2.51 per cent mark — the highest in the country.

The number of fresh recoveries (5995) on Thursday again exceeded the number of new cases.

Meanwhile, with 178 more deaths, the state’s Covid toll reached 14004. The total number of confirmed positive cases in the state so far is 556089, of which 48,231 are active. A total of 358 patients are on ventilator support and 5809 on oxygen support.

As per the district-wise break-up of 178 deaths, the maximum number of fatalities — 17 — were reported from Ludhiana, followed by Faridkot (15), Amritsar, Sangrur and Bathinda (13 each), Jalandhar, Patiala and Ferozepur (12 each), Fazilka (11), Gurdaspur (nine), Barnala, Muktsar, Pathankot and Kapurthala (seven each), Mansa (six), SAS Nagar (four), Fatehgarh Sahib, Tarn Taran and Ropar (three each) and Hoshiarpur and SBS Nagar (two each).

On Thursday, the highest number of new cases were reported from Ludhiana (411), followed by Jalandhar (401), Bathinda (344), Muktsar (313) and SAS Nagar (278).

A total of 26368 doses (dose 1 and dose 2 combined) of Covid vaccine were administered in Punjab on Thursday.

A total of 222 cases of mucormycosis (black fungus) have been reported in Punjab till now and 27 have died due to this disease, the health bulletin said. The total cases belonging to Punjab are 192 while 30 are from other states. The highest number of cases — 33 — are from Ludhiana followed by Bathinda (22), Jalandhar (19), and Patiala (15).