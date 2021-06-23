Punjab receives fresh vaccine stock; records 469 new Covid cases, 22 deaths

Beneficiaries waits their turn during the Vaccination camp at Radha Swami Satsang Bhawan in Ludhiana.(Express Photo by Gurmeet Singh)

Punjab on Wednesday received a fresh vaccine stock from the Centre, with an official from the health department stating that the state had been given 1.19 lakh doses of Covishield and 72,020 doses of Covaxin for inoculating its population.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, Punjab recorded 469 fresh Covid cases, while adding 22 new deaths in the past 24 hours, the daily state health bulletin said.

After touching a low of 340 cases a day on June 21, the daily case count has risen very slightly in the past two days in Punjab.

With 22 more deaths, the state’s Covid toll reached 15923, with the overall case fatality rate (CFR) now standing at 2.68 per cent. The total number of confirmed positive cases in the state was 593,572 till Wednesday, of which 5641 were active. A total of 157 patients are on ventilator support and 1804 on oxygen support.

The highest number of fatalities — seven — were reported from Jalandhar with the highest number of fresh cases being reported from Bathinda (59), followed by Jalandhar (52), Ludhiana (50), Fazilka (44), SAS Nagar (33), Kapurthala (30) and Amritsar (24). A total of 56825 tests were conducted during the day.

A total of 83,276 doses (both dose 1 and dose 2 combined) of the Covid vaccine were administered in Punjab on Wednesday.

Also, a total of 547 cases of mucormycosis (black fungus) had been reported in Punjab till date and 51 have succumbed to the disease so far, the daily health bulletin said.