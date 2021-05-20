Punjab receives fresh vaccine stock

One of the beneficiaries takes a dose of Covishield at Government Hospital in Sector 22 of Chandigarh. (Express photo by Jasbir Malhi)

Vaccination for all categories — 18-44 years (co-morbid, construction workers and families of healthcare workers) and 45+ population — is expected to resume at all government vaccination centres from Thursday, with the state receiving fresh vaccine stocks from both Centre and state supply.

While 75,000 fresh doses of Covishield and 50,000 doses of Covaxin have been received for 45+ from the Centre Tuesday late, the state has also received 62,000 doses of Covishield from order placed with SII. The stock was distributed to the districts Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Punjab added 6,407 fresh Covid cases and 208 more deaths as per the state bulletin, Wednesday.

With 208 fresh deaths, the Covid toll in Punjab reached 12525. The number of patients ‘on ventilator support’ are 405 and those on oxygen support are 7929. Total confirmed cases in the state are 5,17,954 and active cases are 70,499.

For the third consecutive day on Wednesday, the fresh recoveries (7,872) exceeded fresh cases (6,407).

As per the district-wise break up of 208 deaths, maximum 27 died from district Ludhiana, followed by Bathinda (23), Sangrur (18), Patiala (16), SAS Nagar and Muktsar (15 each), Jalandhar (13), Amritsar and Fazilka (11 each), Barnala and Hoshiarpur (7 each), Ferozepur (6), Gurdaspur, Pathankot, Ropar and Kapurthala (5 each), Faridkot, SBS Nagar and Mansa (4 each), Fatehgarh Sahib and Moga (3 each) and Tarn Taran (1).

The maximum fresh cases Wednesday were recorded in Ludhiana (731), followed by Jalandhar (661), Bathinda (658), SAS Nagar (603) and Fazilka (530).

A total of 56,171 vaccines doses (dose 1+2) were administered today, including all categories.