Punjab receives fresh stock of 2.40 lakh Covishield doses for 45+ group

For 18-44 age group, the Serum Institute of India (SII) is expected to supply directly 1.56 lakh doses of Covishield to Punjab before June 15.

Punjab received a fresh stock of 2.40 lakh doses of Covishield from Centre Wednesday for beneficiaries above 45 years of age, healthcare and frontline workers.

A health official said that fresh stock was received directly from Government of India. However, the vaccination for 18-44 age group, for which the states have to buy vaccines directly from manufacturing companies, remained stalled at most of government centers in Punjab due to lack of doses. It was on May 27 that state had received supply of 1.14 lakh doses of Covaxin from Bharat Biotech for 18-44 age group but a major chunk of this stock has been reserved for industrial workers, said the official.

It is only by June 11 that the Serum Institute of India (SII) is expected to supply next batch of 1.56 lakh doses of Covishield to Punjab from its order of 30 lakh doses for 18-44 age group, said the official. Till now Punjab has received 4.29 lakh doses only directly from SII against its order of 30 lakh doses. “We have written to SII to supply a tranche of doses before June 11 so that vaccination for 18-44 could be resumed in some centers. However, they have committed direct delivery of 1.56 lakh doses by June 11 and another tranche of 1.30 lakh doses by June 17. Another direct supply of 18,000 Covaxin doses is expected by June 7 from Bharat Biotech,” said the official.

2,281 new cases, 99 more die

Meanwhile, Punjab recorded 2281 fresh Covid cases and 99 deaths in past 24 hours, as per the state bulletin, Wednesday. Except Ludhiana and Jalandhar, all other districts of Punjab recorded less than 200 fresh cases.

The number of fresh recoveries (4,426) exceeded the number of new cases Wednesday.

With 99 more deaths, the state’s Covid toll reached 14,748. The total number of confirmed positive cases in the state is 5,71,970 and the number of active cases is 31,133. A total of 300 patients are on ventilator support and 3,887 on oxygen support.

As per the district-wise break-up, maximum 9 died from Fazilka, followed by SAS Nagar and Patiala (8 each), Amritsar, Moga, Sangrur and Ferozepur (7 each), Gurdaspur (6), Bathinda and Ludhiana (5 each), Hoshiarpur, Jalandhar, Muktsar and Kapurthala (4 each), Mansa and Tarn Taran (3 each), Faridkot, Ropar and Barnala (2 each) and Fatehgarh Sahib and SBS Nagar (1 each).

The highest fresh cases were reported from district Ludhiana (285), followed by Jalandhar (224), Bathinda (180), SAS Nagar (153), Hoshiarpur (148) and Muktsar (133).

A total of 36014 doses (1 and 2 combined) of Covid vaccine were administered in Punjab Wednesday.

A total of 320 cases of mucormycosis (black fungus) have been reported in Punjab till date and 46 have died due to this disease, as per the bulletin.