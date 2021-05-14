Punjab receives fresh stock of 1.50 lakh vaccine doses for 18-44 age group

Now, the total confirmed case in state are 4,83,984 and active cases are 79359.

Punjab has received fresh stock of 1.50 lakh doses of Covishield for 18-44 age group.Till now 2.50 lakh doses have been delivered out of the 30 lakh doses that the state government has ordered from Serum Institute of India. On Friday, vaccinations started for persons with comorbidities and families of healthcare workers in this age bracket and 18,197 first doses were administered.

Meanwhile, Punjab recorded a little dip in daily count Friday with 8,068 fresh Covid cases and 180 deaths in past 24 hours, as per the state bulletin.

On Thursday, the state had recorded 8,494 cases.

With 180 fresh deaths, the Covid toll in Punjab reached 11,477.

Punjab’s case fatality rate (CFR) is 2.37%, higher than the national CFR of 1.09%. The number of patients ‘on ventilator support’ are 421 and those on oxygen support are 9,820.

The maximum fresh cases were recorded in Ludhiana (1,320), followed by Bathinda (988), SAS Nagar (661), Patiala (570) and Jalandhar (551).

As per the district wise break-up of 180 deaths – maximum 23 died in district Amritsar, followed by Ludhiana (19), Bathinda (18), Jalandhar and Patiala (13 each), Muktsar (11), Gurdaspur and SAS Nagar (10 each), Fazilka and Sangrur (9 each), Hoshiarpur (8), SBS Nagar (6), Kapurthala (5), Pathankot (4), Barnala, Fatehgarh Sahib, Ferozepur, Mansa, Moga and Faridkot (3 each) and Tarn Taran and Ropar (2 each).

Also, there were 8,446 fresh recoveries and a total of 37,716 doses of vaccines were administered during the day.