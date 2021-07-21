Punjab receives fresh Covishield stock, adds 68 new Covid cases

Meanwhile, Punjab recorded just 68 fresh Covid cases, while adding four new deaths in the past 24 hours, the state health bulletin released on Tuesday said.

Punjab late on Tuesday received a fresh batch of 2.43 lakh Covishield vaccines, with a health official stating that the process to distribute them to districts starting almost immediately. Almost all the vaccination centres had run out of vaccine vials in the past two days.

Meanwhile, Punjab recorded just 68 fresh Covid cases, while adding four new deaths in the past 24 hours, the state health bulletin released on Tuesday said.

With four more deaths, the state’s Covid death toll reached 16244. The total number of confirmed positive cases in the state as of Sunday was 598455, of which 899 are active. A total of 11 patients are on ventilator support and 112 are on oxygen support.

The highest number of new cases were reported from Ludhiana (10), followed by Hoshiarpur and Jalandhar (eight each), Amritsar and SAS Nagar (five each), and Bathinda and Ferozepur (four each). There were no new fresh cases reported from Pathankot and SBS Nagar districts. A total of 34680 tests were conducted during the day. The state’s overall positivity rate for the day stood at 0.20 per cent.

During the day, a mere 7,530 doses (dose 1 and dose 2 combined) of Covid vaccine were administered in Punjab on Tuesday, as the state had ran out of vaccine stocks in government hospitals and centers.

A total of 654 cases of mucormycosis (black fungus) have been reported in Punjab to date, and at least 51 have succumbed to the disease, the state health bulletin further added.