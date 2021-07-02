Punjab receives 6.84 lakh Covishield doses

Since past 3-4 days, the stock of Covishield had exhausted in most of the centres affecting vaccination drive.

COVID VACCINATION is expected to resume in full swing at all centres in Punjab from Friday with state receiving fresh stock of more than 7 lakh doses, Thursday.

A health department official said that fresh stock of 6.84 lakh doses of Covishield and 61,000 doses of Covaxin was received Thursday.

Meanwhile, Punjab recorded 290 fresh Covid cases and 15 deaths in the past 24 hours, as per the bulletin, Thursday.

With 15 more deaths, the state’s Covid toll reached 16072. The total number of confirmed positive cases in the state is 595899 and the number of active cases is 2961. A total of 105 patients are on ventilator support and 1471 on oxygen support.