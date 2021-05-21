Punjab receives 1 lakh fresh vaccine doses for 45+ beneficiaries, records 193 more deaths

Punjab recorded 5566 fresh Covid cases and 193 more deaths in the last 24 hours, the daily health bulletin released on Thursday said.

The overall positivity rate dipped to 7.03 per cent on Thursday, with 79167 tests conducted during the day. After recording 9,100 cases in a day on May 8 — the highest ever since the pandemic started last year — the daily cases in Punjab have been showing a declining trend. The new recoveries on Thursday (8736) surpassed the fresh cases (5566) for the fourth consecutive day.

Meanwhile, the state received a fresh supply of 1 lakh Covishield doses (free of cost) Thursday from the Government of India for beneficiaries in the 45+ age category, healthcare and frontline workers. A health official said that in past three days, 2.25 lakh vaccine doses (1.75 lakh Covishield and 50,000 Covaxin) have been received from the Centre for 45+ beneficiaries and Punjab has enough stock for the next 3-4 days.

Meanwhile, with 293 fresh deaths, the Covid toll in Punjab reached 12716 and the state’s case fatality rate (CFR) touched the 2.42 per cent mark, higher than the national CFR of 1.10 per cent. The number of patients ‘on ventilator support’ are 407 and those on oxygen support are 7613. Total confirmed cases in the state are 523423, of which 67041 were active.

As per the district-wise break up of 193 deaths, the maximum number of deaths — 26 — was recorded from Ludhiana, followed by Bathinda (21), SAS Nagar (20), Gurdaspur (13), Fazilka and Sangrur (12 each), Amritsar, Pathankot and Patiala (nine each), Hoshiarpur and Jalandhar (seven each), Faridkot, Kapurthala and Ferozepur (six each), Barnala, SBS Nagar and Muktsar (five each), Fatehgarh Sahib and Mansa (four each), Ropar and Moga (three each) and Tarn Taran (one).

The maximum fresh cases one Tuesday was recorded in Ludhiana (784), followed by Bathinda (604), SAS Nagar (467), Muktsar (417) and Jalandhar (382).

A total of 63,393 vaccine doses (dose 1 and 2 combined) were administered on Thursday for beneficiaries in all age categories.