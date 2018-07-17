Punjab rains: Two rag-pickers feared drowned in Ludhiana

At the drowning spot in Ludhiana. (Express photo by Gurmeet Singh) At the drowning spot in Ludhiana. (Express photo by Gurmeet Singh)

As Ludhiana reels under heavy rainfall since Monday morning, two persons, both rag-pickers, were feared drowned in the overflowing Buddha Nullah stream at Talwara village in Hambran Road area.

Both of them had gone to collect waste plastic bottles that were floating in the stream. As they entered, they drowned in the swamp area of the stream.

The bodies were yet to be traced by a team of seven divers till late evening Monday. Sub-inspector Manjinder Kaur, SHO, PAU police station, said rain hampered the search operation.

The victims were identified as Bhola, 15 and Naresh, 18 – both residents of Haibowal. Their friends Vijay (15) and Suraj (10) also accompanied them to collect trash from the stream. “We tried to call them back and had warned them beforehand but the two did not listen,” claimed Vijay.

Meanwhile, a portion of a road in Gobind Nagar of Ludhiana caved in after hours of rain. The sewage water running under it came out and a major tragedy was averted as vehicles were plying on the road when it suddenly caved in.

