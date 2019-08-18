Punjab rains: 9-year-old, three others killed as roof collapses in Khanna Tehsil

Three members of a family, including a nine-year old boy, died after the roof of their house collapsed during the incessant rain at Hol village in Khanna Tehsil late on Saturday night, police said on Sunday. An 11-year old girl escaped with minor injuries.

Police said the structure of the house was old and it came down due to the heavy downpour.

The deceased were identified as Surjit Singh (37), his wife Balwinder Kaur (35) and their son Gurpreet Singh (9). The couple’s daughter Simranjeet Kaur (11) suffered minor injuries.

Inspector Baljinder Singh, SHO Khanna Sadar police station, the trio had died by the time they were pulled out of the debris and rushed to the hospital. Simranjeet, however, was discharged after treatment and was handed over to her extended family members.

Villagers said continuous rains and power cuts had delayed the rescue operation. Police has filed inquest proceedings under section 174 of CrPC at Khanna Sadar police station.

In a separate case, a 70-year old man was electrocuted to death in Karimpura Bazaar of Old City area in Ludhiana.