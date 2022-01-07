Punjab positivity rate jumps to 10.20%, 2,427 new cases in 24 hrs

From 46 cases and a positivity rate of 0.46% just 10 days ago (December 28), Punjab’s Covid cases have shot up massively. On Thursday, the state recorded 2,427 new cases, with the positivity rate shooting up to 10.20%. Five people succumbed to the virus in the last 24hours/

On Thursday, a Malerkotla-based patient also tested positive for the Omicron variant of the virus. As per details, the man was tested at Delhi international airport about a week ago where he landed from Tanzania. He had tested Covid positive there and his sample had been sent for genome sequencing, the report of which came on Thursday. “The man had returned from Tanzania and tested positive. He was allowed to still return to Ludhiana. When we reached his house on Thursday, we found it to be locked. No one from the family was present. On Friday, our team will visit the house again,” said Dr Mohd Akhtar, senior medical officer of Malerkotla civil hospital.

Officials said that the lack of coordination between state health authorities and officials at Delhi airport was complicating the process of identifying and isolating people affected with the Omicron variant of the virus, which is said to be more contagious.

Incidentally, on Wednesday, three people from Ludhiana had tested positive for the Omicron variant of the virus. Of these, two had come from the UK, while the third had returned from France. All three men had tested positive on December 28 at Delhi airport, with their samples having been sent for genome sequencing. The men, meanwhile, were allowed to return home.

Health officials said that Covid positive people being allowed to continue their travel back to their final destinations was a loophole that needed to be addressed immediately.