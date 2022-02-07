Punjab polls: Channi all the way, a surprise that wasn’t

Ludhiana decked up for Rahul Gandh’s arrival with colourful hoardings that already declared — ‘Punjab de agle mukh mantri Sardar Charanjit Channi’. Apart from these, slogans like — ‘Nawin soch, nawan Punjab’ – and others portrayed Channi as the CM candidate of Congress. These hoardings, put up by local MLAs and other party leaders, dotted the entire route leading to the virtual rally venue of Rahul Gandhi in Ludhiana. However, the ones supporting Sidhu were hard to find. For the party workers and leaders, Channi’s name being announced hardly came as a surprise but with Rahul maintaining suspense act till the end, eager wait continued for the formal declaration.

Last Minute suspense

As Rahul Gandhi’s arrival at the rally venue was delayed by over 2 hours, there was intense speculation inside the party pandal about last minute tugs and twitches before the announcement with reports claiming that Jakhar, Sidhu and Channi were holding a meeting at a nearby hotel with Rahul and holding discussions. Reports said Sidhu also had a one-on-one interaction with him. Reports also said that MLAs were still being asked for their feedback till the end by the AICC.

Rahul’s balancing act

As he spoke, Rahul Gandhi maintained a fine balancing act — praising Channi in one sentence and Sidhu in the next, and did not let the suspense die till the last minute. Much like a reality show script, his address had Sidhu and Channi, and even Jakhar mentioned in equal measure. Starting from Jakhar and then coming to Channi and Sidhu, the Gandhi scion praised his three ‘diamonds’ before choosing the one, finally. The twists and turns in Rahul’s speech, get Congressmen at the venue hooked till the very moment when the name was revealed.

Jab Sidhu, Rahul met

Praising Sidhu, Rahul Gandhi said that even Sidhu does not know that they both had met for the first time during a cricket match at the Doon School when he outplayed their team. “After becoming a cricketer, he then became a commentator, comedian and then a politician. It means this man has perseverance,” Rahul added.

Show of unity

As soon as Rahul Gandhi declared Charajit Singh Channi as party’s CM face, Navjot Sidhu rose from his seat, held Channi’s hand and raised it. This rate show of unity was followed by Channi bowing down to seek blessings. Rahul then hugged Sidhu, Channi and party leader Sunil Jakhar.

Drinking ‘problem’

As Channi addressed the crowd, he attacked AAP CM candidate over his alleged “excessive drinking” and said that he is no where to be found post 6 pm. Channi also pointed out how he and Sidhu were both non-drinkers.

Missing MPs

Except Ludhiana MP Ravneet Singh Bittu and Fatehgarh Sahib MP Dr Amar Singh, none of the other Congress MPs were present. A senior party leader said that MPs were not officially invited for the rally.

Channi’s new campaign song

The lyrics of the new campaign song ‘Sadda Channi, Sadda CM’, released by Channi on his Twitter said, “Pichlan taan si aunda hi nahi, eh hun kehende saunda hi nahi…khade khade hi order hunde..ghar ghar de vich challi gall, Channi karda masley hal.. (The previous CM (Amarinder Singh) did not come to meet us, this one doesn’t even sleep. He makes decisions in one go. There is talk in every household that Channi solves all problems).”